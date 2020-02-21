Home Cities Kochi

Retired KV teachers to stage hunger strike

KOCHI: The retired teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) are on a warpath and have threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi from February 24 if the government does not take steps to get their pension credited. The KV teachers who retired last year have also not received their terminal benefits.
The non-payment of benefits has left the retired teachers, who had banked on the money to meet the marriage and education expenses of their children, and their own medical bills, in dire straits.

“Initially, it was the issue of the teachers who retired in 2019. They didn’t get the terminal benefits. Now, KV has stopped paying pension to every retiree,” said All India KV Teachers’ Association (Ernakulam region) deputy general secretary K Sadanandan. He said the issue is nationwide.

“None of the retired KV teachers has received pension as on January 31. When we enquired, we were told that the KV Sangathan has no funds,” he said.

T Ramdas, a retired mathematics teacher,  said the pensioners have been making representations and sending letters to all authorities concerned. “But we are yet to hear anything positive. The pensioners even approached the Prime Minister’s Office. We were informed sometime later that the complaint was forwarded to the grievances cell. After that even they washed their hands of the matter,” said Ramdas. “It is being said that there is a paucity of funds,” said Ramdas.

“But why now? Don’t they know that they have to pay salaries and pensions?” he asked. “We can’t even go to court as it will lead to temporarily stopping all actions needed to be taken. And, with the litigations stretching for years, it will be long before we get our pensions,” said Ramdas.

