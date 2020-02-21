Shooting of Kerala film development corp-backed films helmed by woman directors to start in March

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After much delay, the two films produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and helmed by woman directors will go on the floors in March, KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun said here on Thursday.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court last week upheld the five-member jury panel’s selection of the two screenplays.In its 2019-20 budget, the state government had announced a scheme under which `3 crore would be allotted for the production of movies helmed by woman directors.

Based on this, KSFDC constituted a jury panel comprising writers Raghunath Paleri and Deedi Damodaran, film critic Maneesh Narayanan, actor Kukku Parameswaran and director and cinematographer Fowzia Fathima. They chose the two screenplays from a total of 62 entries received.

However, the jury’s decision was met with opposition from some of the applicants, who moved the court questioning the panel’s credibility and the selection.“The jury had taken nearly three weeks to hear the 62 scripts. We could only choose two and so the best ones were selected. Though we had planned to start the shoot by July last year, the case delayed our plans. However, the Supreme Court found the functioning of jury transparent and upheld its decision. Now, we will start the shooting without further delay,” Shaji told reporters at the Ernakulam Press Club.

Thara Ramanujan and Mini I G are the directors of the movies, whose shoot is expected to be wrapped up in four months.“It was for the first time that a state government introduced such a scheme to support women directors. We were privileged to be part of the jury,” said Kukku. KSFDC managing director Maya N said the government had allotted `3 crore in the scheme in this year’s budget too.