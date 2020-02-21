Sketchy yet catchy

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: Halfway through the iconic Malayalam comedy-thriller ‘In Harihar Nagar’, comes the shrewd character John Honai, played by Riza Bawa. He is a man who personifies deceit, and dishonesty, willing to torture anyone to get what he wants. To Appu V K, John Honai with his spectacle straps and disarming smile resembled a fox. And so, he sketched the character as the animal. Similarly, the villain Shammi played by Fahadh Faasil in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ is an unassuming man who tells stories through his eyes.

Towards the end of the movie, Shammi unleashes his true colours. “He reminded me of a bat, a psychopath,” says Appu. Associating the creature to the sources of several troubles and diseases such as Nipah, it didn’t take Appu long to sketch Shammi. His innate knack of depicting classic Malayalam heroes and antagonists under his watchful eyes and skilful hands is precisely what caught the attention of many on social media. Over the past month, Appu has uploaded 15 such creations on Instagram.

Employed as an animator in China, art came easily to this Thiruvananthapuram native. “I wanted to draw caricatures of a few Malayalam characters who I liked and were impactful. However, as I haven’t been professionally trained in art, it was rather difficult to draw the subject with identifiable characteristics. Hence, I resorted to caricaturing them as animals that shared identical personalities,” says the 26-year-old who awaits the release of his first Hollywood project, ‘Wish Dragon’.

Over five days, Appu drew his first set of caricatures based on the villains in Malayalam cinema. He began with the devious Kulappally Appan Thamburan played by Narendra Prasad in ‘Aaram Thamburan’, picturised as a crocodile. Next in line was Rawther from ‘Vietnam Colony’, looking like a bear. “Appan was scheming and immediately reminded me of a crocodile. Rawther became a bear. Owing to his massive physique and because he owns a pig farm, Appani Ravi from ‘Angamaly Diaries’ is drawn as a wild pig. In ‘Ekalavyan’, Swami Amoorthanada, a godman heavily involved in the narcotics business, is a macaque. Keerikkadan Jose (Kireedam), for obvious reasons, became a mongoose,” Appu explains.

The aspiring filmmaker studied animation at Toonz, giving him a strong grip over characters and their behaviour. Appu’s first series became viral on social media and left his followers wanting more. After a gap, he released the next seven. The simple Rajiv Menon (Dasharatham) transformed into a pug, Chanthu Chekavar from ‘Oru Vadakkan Veerakatha’ in his valour became a lion. Pillechan, when you think about it, is perfect as a rat, sneaking to Purushu’s house in ‘Meeshamadhavan’. “I equated Purushu with a cat. So, it was apt that Pillechan became a rat. Aadu Thoma in ‘Spadikam’ had to be a tiger. Kurup’s expression in ‘Midhunam’ triggered me to draw a frog while Ramji Rao in ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ was caricatured as a hawk speaking over the phone,” Appu quips.

However, among the plethora of characters, Appu’s favourite is Sethumadhavan from ‘Kireedam’. Played by Mohanlal, the movie delves into the life of a simpleton, whose life takes an unpredictable turn and converts the humble, positive man into a criminal. Sethu is drawn as a rabbit, wherein in the last scene, he cries in remorse. Appu had earlier mentioned that if he were to draw himself, he’d draw a rabbit. Does that mean Sethu and Appu are alike? “Oh yes. All my friends told me that I’d be a rabbit. And if circumstances change, who knows? I could turn into Sethumadhavan,” he laughs.