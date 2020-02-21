Soon, get X-rays done in seconds at General Hosp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, patients will not have to wait for hours on end to get an X-ray taken at the Ernakulam General Hospital. For, the hospital is set to get a digital radiography X-ray unit using which the procedure would be over and the report made available to patients within seconds. The `1.75-crore machine has been sanctioned under the area development fund of Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh. Doctors said over 400 patients will be able to get their X-ray taken in a day using the machine.

“Patients arriving with multiple fractures that they suffered in accidents would be the major beneficiaries of the facility,” said Dr Jayesh K Thampi, radiologist at the hospital.“With the new unit a patient will be able to get the X-ray done in just 3-5 seconds and also will not have to wait another half an hour for the result,” said Vinodh.