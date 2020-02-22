‘Coastly’ affair

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “What is the fun in trying familiar flavours?” jokes Chef Anand Raghavan, describing the ongoing ‘Coastal Cuisines Of India’ food festival. We were seated at Trilogy—Crowne Plaza’s elegant fine dining restaurant with french windows that overlook glistening pool water and lush green shrubs. Inspired by south India’s distinct flavour palate that is a perfect blend of spicy and sour, the line up brings together coastal delicacies from Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, alongside a few homegrown must-haves.

First on our table, was a portion of Karwari fried prawns, a Kannada delicacy where marinated tiger prawns are coated with crispy semolina and grilled to pink perfection. Served with a side of onion salad and minty curd dip, this starter is a subtle, non-spicy flavour burst that will ease you into the peculiar menu.

For Andhra seafood lovers, Chepala Pulusu is an inevitable name on their menu. The aroma of coriander leaves and slow-cooked tomatoes begin to linger in the room way before a potful of the curry is served, accompanied by white rice, vegetable salad and long strips of fried pappadam. “Rohu fish is traditionally used in the Pulusu. We don’t use tomato puree or powders. The gravy is slow-cooked to bring out this balance of flavours,” says the Chef.

Chettinadu crab curry served with Idiyappam came as a surprise. The semi-dry gravy carries all the might of Chettinadu cooking—mustard and black pepper blessing your tastebuds. “Idiyappam is a Malayalai dish, right,” I pondered. “Well, Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka and Kerala can claim the origin of idiyappam,” says the Chennai-born, Hyderabad raised, Kerala-based chef, who has had his share of South Indian flavours. With crab meat, the struggle may be real, but the euphoria of biting into well-flavoured flesh beats all the odds. Neer dosa may not be the first thing you may expect to see at a coastal food fest, but pair it with Mangalorean Meen Gassi, and you have a deadly combination.

With chunks of kingfish floating in a thick gravy made of coconut, coriander, onion and black pepper cone, the gravy would remotely remind you of the Malabari fish curry. “How many of these have you tried here before?” asks the chef as we wind up the lunch session, and we replied quite honestly—none. “That is the point,” he laughs. Connoisseurs can also pick their fish at the live counter and choose a cooking style, and instantly go on a tour of the Southern Flavours.

At Crowne Plaza, Kundannor Till February 29 Price varies according to weight