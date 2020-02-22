Dine Naadan

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Very few Malayalis would have missed out on the ‘thattukada’ experience in their lives. The late-night eateries that serve the most authentic and fresh meals is an emotion that fills your heart and stomach, all at once.

Vivek M Pillai

At ‘All Spice’ restaurant, on the 14th floor of Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, the live ‘thattukada’ stalls were sizzling with mackerels, prawns, squid, pink perches and what not. The aroma of marinated fish cooking in hot oil, inside a tawa, known to unite pescatarians across the world, fills up the walls, stirring up your hunger games as soon as you enter. Chef Vivek M Pillai was busy managing multiple counters manned by mundu-clad crew of the hotel. He rushes to say hi, inviting us to the arrangement. “All Spice is a seafood speciality restaurant. That explains the line up dominated by fish and seafood,” he says. However, cooking in an earthen pot in the middle of the ensemble, is juicy, hash brown beef chunks, with curry leaves and freshly ground masala. “There is no soul food for Malayali without beef,” adds the chef.

What followed were potfuls of authentic Kerala flavour burst. First came a bowl of brown rice accompanied by curried kingfish, roasted mussels, sardines, roasted beef, three types of chutneys and pickled whole gooseberry and sliced green chilli. The red chutney, made from onion, goes perfectly with the rice, but when presented with dosa, the coriander and roasted coconut chutneys begin to do their magic.

A platter containing fried mackerels, clams, crab roast, and anchovies came next. With anchovies, the crispiness is what adds to its taste, and this one was just on point. Next came the ‘kallappam’, with egg roast. Given this elaborate platter, one might think ‘Oh, that’s just egg’, and that is when a mouthful of the combination would surprise you. The egg white was almost brown, with the masala complementing the sour taste of the appam perfectly.

The showstopper was ‘erachipputtu’ (Puttu filled on the ends with beef kheema) with beef roast, that is a Malayali’s idea of heaven. As we dig in, I look around and find foreigners and Indians around me enjoying the food with equal enthusiasm. “Well, when you are in Kerala, how can you miss out on its true flavours. Our guests from around world have been loving this experience,” he says.