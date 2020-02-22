Thieves tie up 86-yr-old woman; 1 held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Uttar Pradesh native was arrested for trying to steal valuables from the house of an 86-year-old housewife at Ayyappankavu after tying her up on Friday. The incident took place around 11.15am. The accused Arbaaz Khan, 30, broke into the house of Mary with his friend Imran Khan, 28, while she was in the kitchen.

They locked the door from the inside, dragged her to a room and tied her hands with clothes. They also gagged her.“Mary screamed when the duo tried to snatch her gold chain of 5 sovereigns. This alerted the neighbours. The duo then fled and the neighbours informed the police,” said an official with the Ernakulam North police station. Arbaaz was arrested with the help of residents, while Imran is at large.

An injured Mary was admitted to Lourdes Hospital here.