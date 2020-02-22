Two held with 51kg of banned tobacco items

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Railway police officials have arrested two persons with 51kg of banned tobacco products, including Hans chewing tobacco, from the Ernakulam South Railway station.

Bihar native Mohammed Anwar and Assam native Avadrul Haque were arrested from a train that arrived from Bengaluru, during a search conducted by the officials at the station.

“The duo tried to escape when we found them. They used to source the products from other states and sell them in Kerala. They both speak Malayalam, which shows that they visited Kerala regularly,” said a Railway police official. The duo was produced before the court and remanded in Ernakulam District Jail.

In recent times, several migrant labourers have been found using train services to transport ganja and other banned products into the district. “We will be conducting further probe to ascertain whether more people are involved in the racket. Inspections in trains will also be strengthened to bust drug peddlers,” said the official.

A team of Railway police inspector Crispin Sam, SI Abhilash, assistant SI Laiju and civil police officers Anil Sebastian, Saji and Noufal Anzil nabbed the duo.