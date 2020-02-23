Home Cities Kochi

20 seized vehicles gutted on police station premises

The blaze that occurred around 9.30am near Kalamassery station devoured two cars, three autorickshaws and 17 two-wheelers

The vehicles that were gutted on the Kalamassery police station premises

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 20 vehicles impounded in various cases were on Saturday gutted in a major fire on the Kalamassery police station premises. The blaze which occurred around 9.30am devoured two cars, three autorickshaws and 17 two-wheelers which had been in custody. Officers said the burnt vehicles had been gathering dust for several years now and were not roadworthy.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel said the fire was triggered by a smouldering waste pit situated behind the station. “It is the dry undergrowth that first caught fire which then engulfed the area where the vehicles were parked. High humidity ensured that the entire premises were engulfed. And Fire Force units from Eloor and Gandhinagar stations battled the flames for around two hours before putting it out,” an officer said.Joji A S, District Fire Officer, said preliminary probe indicated that the dry grass caught fire when waste was being burnt. A case was registered in connection with the incident even as  police ruled out foul play. The station house officers(SHO) of each police station have overall charge of the impounded vehicles. In majority of cases,  owners are disinclined to take back the vehicles as they get ruined. Hence, they cannot  sell or use them anymore.

The vehicles which were used for criminal activities can be disposed of only after the case is over. Due to this, there are some legal formalities and  majority of the seized vehicles are dumped on the premises for years, said an officer. According to him, Saturday’s fire will not affect the cases in any way.

