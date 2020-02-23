Home Cities Kochi

Keltron relaxed eligibility criteria to favour Galaxon

It’s now been established that Keltron relaxed certain eligibility criteria specifically to help Galaxon International Pvt Ltd

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s now been established that Keltron relaxed certain eligibility criteria specifically to help Galaxon International Pvt Ltd win the bid to instal the Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) on Build-Own-Operate-and-Transfer (BOOT) basis. While the tender documents state that the bidder/associate should have a minimum experience of three years of successful implementation, operation and maintenance of CIMS in India (minimum of one state) or at least one country abroad, Galaxon’s documents accessed from Registrar of Companies (RoC) reveal that the company was incorporated only in July 10, 2017.

Nor did have the required eligibility criteria to participate in the pre-qualification bid. As per the details available with RoC, Galaxon has three directors – Bernard Raj Kurisappan Lawrence, Abdul Mohammed Rasheed Packir and Lizy Nunez. A verification of the Director Identification Number (DIN) of  Bernard Raj Kurisappan Lawrence revealed that he was also the director of Bernard Hotels Pvt Ltd registered with RoC in Chennai on March 21, 1996. Documents reveal that the company is now defunct.

July 10, 2017 Date when Galaxon International Pvt Ltd was incorporated, according to RoC records

The first tender for the project was floated in 2014. How did Galaxon participate in a bid held 3 years ago

2018 Officials claim that till 2018, state received five bids for the programmes

UDF or Left, IPS officers always play right

Whether it’s the UDF or the LDF in the government, IPS officers always remain in politicians’ good books to ensure that their service records remain spotless even if an allegation crops up against them.  Records with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reveal that the state has sent no adverse report to the Union government between 2014 and 2017, even though a few corruption charges were raised against some IPS officers. 

 As per rules, MHA gives sanction to prosecute an IPS officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, based on a detailed report submitted by the state government. Though the MHA has forwarded 151 complaints regarding the involvement of IPS officers in corruption to respective state governments for taking further action between 2014 and 2017, only three states responded with detailed investigation and action taken reports. The proposals were from Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

