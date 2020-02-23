Railways warns against fake RPF recruitment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Railway on Saturday issued a warning regarding fake information being circulated on social media on the recruitment of constables to Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to Railway authorities, the fake reports claim that RPF had promised to recruit 19,952 constables in exchange for money.

“All prospective candidates and the public are hereby intimated that no such notification has been issued by RPF or the Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any media. Any advertisement regarding recruitment in RPF will be published by the official website of Ministry of Railways only,” a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Candidates are advised neither to fall prey to false assurances nor entertain unscrupulous elements in any way. “RPF or Ministry of Railways will not be responsible if anyone takes such false information seriously,” the statement said.