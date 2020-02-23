The rot runs deep

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

As the latest CAG report pointed out, use of police modernisation funds has always been mired in controversy. But, sources say that the audit has exposed only the tip of a well-entrenched malaise. Express examines

KOCHI: Very year, Centre allocates crores of rupees to the state for modernising the police force. This is meant to make the force competent by introducing new technology and upgrading its combating power. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data shows that between 2014-15 and 2019-20, Kerala has received over `100 crore from the Centre for police modernisation. But it is an open secret that a major portion of the fund is spent on ‘unwanted’ projects and purchase of equipment as designed by a coterie of politicians, police officers and bureaucrats in order to siphon off public money.

As the latest CAG report has clearly shown, over the past 10 years the police department has become as tainted as the notorious PWD for corrupt deals and awarding contracts to corner kick-backs. TNIE spoke to a few insiders in the police department who revealed that the ‘commission’ virus has spread deep and each deal – right from buying keyboards for computers, cones for regulating traffic to vehicles for anti-Maoist offensive – is riddled with corruption. When contacted, a former state police chief declined to talk about the lack of transparency in awarding contracts, saying that he was not interested in discussing such issues.

But RTI activist D B Binu said the corruption is so deep-rooted that even Vigilance probe doesn’t bring out the truth. “It’s certain that the deals are done to favour a few private entities. Vigilance department is just another branch of the state police which dances to the tune of top officers. We need a robust system to probe corruption allegations in the police,” he said. A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, admitted that a lot of projects were conceived just to help a few private firms make quick bucks.

“The e-beat project conceived in 2011-12 is a prime example. The `1.87-crore project was approved with much fanfare. But nothing came of it because the company, which got the contract, failed to implement it and even shut shop. There were major allegations that the department had allotted a considerable portion of the allocated funds to the company as advance violating rules,” the officer said. Though an internal inquiry was launched after a senior IPS officer unearthed irregularities, it was hushed up as part of the settlement between a group of officers.

“The Vigilance probe into the deal was scuttled. It filed an report in the court that there was no evidence to prove misappropriation of funds. All allegations get settled very quickly because there is a strong lobby within the police and home departments to have each other’s back when things go awry,” said another officer.

A source said controversies regarding the purchase of four Polaris all-terrain off-road vehicles (ATVs) for anti-Maoist operations are yet to come out in the open. “ATVs, costing around `18 lakh per vehicle, was purchased in 2014 specifically for launching offensive against Maoists in forests. However, the ATVs failed to perform inside the forest and they were later deployed for beach patrol in Kovalam. Now they are lying idle. This proves the purchase deal was struck just to collect huge commission,” the source said.

Another officer said the department signed many shady deals in 2013 when the state government sanctioned `11.5 crore for purchasing communication, protective equipment, weapons and vehicles.

“Many purchases were done to procure satellite phones, portable generators, sniper rifles, range finders, bullet-proof vests, combat body armours, bomb suppression blankets and detectors,” he added.

Rs 72 lakh is the cost of four Polaris all-terrain off-road vehicles purchased by police in 2014 for launching major anti-Maoists operations

However, the ATVs failed to perform inside the forest and they were later deployed for beach patrol in Kovalam. Now they are lying idle, an officer said