Airgun used to attack and rob elderly woman in Ayyappankavu found

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police recovered the airgun used by migrants who attacked 86-year-old Mary at her house at Ayyappankavu in broad daylight. The abandoned weapon was found during evidence collection conducted with one of the accused, Arbaaz Khan, 30, a native of Aligarh, UP. “We suspect that the accused brought the gun to scare the victims,” said an officer with Ernakulam North police station.

The incident occurred around 11.15 am on Friday. The duo broke into Mary’s house while she was in the kitchen. They locked the house from inside, dragged her into a room and tied her hands together with clothes, in an effort to snatch her gold chain that weighed nearly five sovereigns.

However, the neighbours heard Mary’s screams and came by to check on her. They helped the police catch and arrest Arbaaz. Meanwhile, the investigation to track down the other accused named Imran Khan, 28, who is also a native of UP, is still underway. According to the officers, Imran has fled the state and his mobile phone records have revealed his last known location to be Maharashtra.