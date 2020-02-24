Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation to implement fire department directives in Brahmapuram

However, the corporation’s plan to execute the biomining of the legacy waste -- as per the directions given by the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) SLMC -- has hit a roadblock.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Fire officials dousing the flames that broke out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi on February 18.

Fire officials dousing the flames that broke out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi on February 18.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As random fire outbreaks become a routine affair at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, the Kochi corporation has decided to implement the suggestions given by the Fire and Rescue Services Department to avert similar mishaps in the future. The special corporation council meeting to be held on February 28 will take up the matter and discuss steps needed for the speedy implementation of GJ Eco Power’s waste-to-energy plant.

“To avoid more such mishaps, we have decided to implement the directions given by the Fire and Rescue Services Department. The corporation will hold an evaluation meeting for the waste-to-energy plant to find ways to fast-track its construction. All other concerns besides this, including directions from the state-level monitoring committee (SLMC), will be discussed at the special corporation council meeting,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

Biomining of legacy waste hits roadblock
However, the corporation’s plan to execute the biomining of the legacy waste -- as per the directions given by the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) SLMC -- has hit a roadblock. Earlier, the Kochi Corporation officials had gone ahead with the plan of scientific capping of the waste. This was later scrapped when the NGT stood firm on its directions.

“Earlier, we had submitted a report citing that the fire outbreak, prima facie, is the outcome of unscientific dumping of waste. Though we have given many directions such as the installation of a fire-fighting facility, an overhead tank with pumping facility and a concrete pit for leachate, the officials are least bothered.

Other than giving ready-made answers, none of them is willing to rectify the root causes of the issue,” said SLMC chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai. So far, SLMC has made three visits in the past year. Following its directions, small roads have been paved in the midst of the heaps of waste, so that fire engines can move in case of an emergency. “Because of this, the fire engines were able to enter the area and mitigate the effect of the outbreak to a great extent,” he said.

Long-term effects on air to be studied
In addition to looking into the recent incident, the SLMC will assess the long-term effect on the atmosphere caused by these incessant fire outbreaks in the waste treatment plan. The committee will compare the dioxin levels of the last two outbreaks and conduct a study to formulate the action plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant Brahmapuram Kochi corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp