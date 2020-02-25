29 students forced to skip Class X board examination

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, when Class X students all over the country appeared for the first paper of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board examination, 29 students of Arooja Little Star School at Mattanchery were gazing vacantly at the walls of their classrooms.Reason: The CBSE had rejected their applications to appear for the examination as their school did not have the recognition to conduct Classes IX and X. The worse part was that their own school lied to them and their parents about the affiliation.

“The children are dejected. Imagine their heartburn when all other children of their age are appearing for the exams while their future has been jeopardised,” said Antony M K, a parent. “How do we console our children? All of us came to the school. What else can we do?” he said.Mary Grace, another parent, said three students had been hospitalised due to the shock.“The children were ready to write the examinations. A good number of them were expecting to score A+ grades. All that is now lying in a shambles,” said Mary.

She said students are being given counselling by Childline officials who have been in the school and would register a case against the school for jeopardising the future of the students. “Childline will also be investigating whether the students will get to write the examinations next year, without having to repeat Class IX and X,” she said.“The children had prepared well for the examinations. They even got their uniforms and other stationery ready. However, the school authorities’ deviousness spelled doom for them,” said Mary.She said while Childline officials are counselling the students to prevent them from taking any extreme step, the parents too are mulling availing of psychologists’ help for their wards.

Childline moves court seeking re-examination

Childline officials have approached the High Court via the District Legal Services Authority and also sought the help of Kerala Legal Services Authority seeking a directive for conducting the re-examination of the 29 students. “The aim is to save their one year. Only the High Court can help the kids,” said Reshmi Mampillu, Childline coordinator. She said the parents were demanding closure of the school. “They are also filing a mass petition before the HC. We have notified the Child Rights Commission and Child Welfare Committee of the matter,” she said.

Two Arrested

The Thoppumpady police on Monday registered a cheating case against the management of the school and arrested its manager Maggi Arooja, 55, and her husband Melbin D’cruz, 59, a member of the management committee.