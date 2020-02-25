Anti-CAA protests aimed at forming Islamist state: Ex-top cop Senkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by a section of radical forces are aimed at creating an Islamic state by polarising society, former DGP TP Senkumar said here on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Jana Jagran Sadassu to explain CAA organised by Jana Jagran Samithi at Marine Drive on Monday. “These protests are restricted to some streets of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. We are also witnessing political groups like CPM and Congress supporting these protests to convert it into their vote banks,” he said.

He alleged that groups like Popular Front of India (PFI) have received crores of rupees as funds for instigating violence during CAA protests. Promising that no minority community members will lose their citizenship because of CAA if they possess necessary documents, Senkumar criticised the state for passing a resolution seeking withdrawal of CAA.