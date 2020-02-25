Home Cities Kochi

Finally, thevara old age home gets an ambulance

The decade-old dream of Thevera Old Age Home to have an ambulance of its own materialised on Monday with Hibi Eden MP handing over the same.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decade-old dream of Thevera Old Age Home to have an ambulance of its own materialised on Monday with Hibi Eden MP handing over the same. At a function held at the Corporation office, Hibi handed over the vehicle to the Old Age Home officials. Mayor Soumini Jain, Deputy Mayor K R Premkumar, standing committee chairpersons and councillors were present.

Though the ambulance was sanctioned under Hibi Eden’s MLA fund during the year 2017, the procedures delayed for another three years.“Since all the inmates at the home need constant medical care, the ambulance was a necessary.  

Though Hibi had sanctioned the amount for an ambulance, it delayed for several reasons. The service of an ambulance will be a great boon for the inmates as they will not have to wait for the help of outside vehicle everytime someone takes ill,” said Elizabeth, councillor.

