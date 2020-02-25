Maradu: Contractor gets one-month extension to finish segregation work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vijay Steels and Explosives, the firm tasked with the segregation of iron and steel rods from the concrete debris at the demolition sites at Maradu here, was on Monday granted a one-month extension to finish the work.The move brought relief to the Chennai-based firm which had, last week, sought an extension to the 45-day deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the work. The SC deadline was to end on February 27.

Siddique N, a representative of the firm, said their request was approved by Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who was in charge of the demolition and post-demolition works. Meanwhile, around 60 per cent of the concrete debris has been removed. Officials of Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises, the agency clearing the rubble, said over 250 loads of debris had been sent for making concrete bricks and other products. “As per our estimate, only 1,500 loads of debris remain to be shifted. It is possible to wrap up the work within the 70-day deadline given to us,” said Achyuth Joseph, the firm’s partner.

SLMC displeased

Officials of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) under the National Green Tribunal alleged that Maradu municipality failed to implement the committee’s suggestions in the debris segregation and removal work. “The municipality officials have continuously ignored major recommendations of the committee,” said SLMC chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai.

However, Boban Nedumparambil, chairman-in-charge of the municipality, said while the SLMC directives were addressed to the municipality, the technical committee that oversaw the demolition of the highrises was responsible for executing the orders. Despite repeated attempts, Snehil Kumar Singh could not be reached for comments. The repair work of houses near the demolished highrises is still pending.