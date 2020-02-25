Marine Drive remains a mess

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A walk along Marine Drive is not a pleasant experience. The damaged benches, broken tiles and dearth of security measures drive people and tourists away, while the absence of lights makes the walkway, an important tourist spot in the city, a highly unsafe spot at night and early morning hours.It’s not that authorities concerned do not know about it. The High Court itself has, on several occasions, directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to ensure the walkway’s maintenance. However, not much has been done.

Chittoor Road resident Ranjit G Thampy had written to the GCDA in June last year highlighting the lack of security and cleanliness at Marine Drive. When the authority did not respond, Ranjit approached the High Court. Though the court asked the GCDA to take care of the area’s maintenance, the condition of Marine Drive remains the same.

“The GCDA’s response to the High Court’s directives is bad. After I filed the case, the waste dumped in the area was cleared, street vendors were evicted and a police aid post was established. However, GCDA has not taken up several other important works yet,” said Ranjit. The High Court had appointed an amicus curiae to inspect the condition of Marine Drive and, based on his report, directed the GCDA to install CCTV cameras and lights on the walkway, repair the benches, lay tiles and set up toilets.

Ranjit said all that work was pending. “The GCDA has not replaced the broken benches. The absence of CCTV cameras and lights on the walkway is leading to serious security issues. Also, not a single toilet has been set up on the stretch,” he said. While waste was being removed, GCDA had not deployed any security personnel for the safety of visitors, alleged Ranjit. “GCDA’s plan to install signboards in different languages for aiding visitors also remains on paper,” he said.

Presence of anti-social elements causes worry

According to residents, the presence of anti-social elements is making the stretch unusable. Even the people who go for morning walks are worried. “The anti-social elements can be seen here from 5am. Due to the absence of lighting, it is pitch dark at the walkway during early morning and late nights, which they utilise for criminal activities. Even the police aid post is at one end of the walkway, which is not very useful,” said a resident.