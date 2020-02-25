Home Cities Kochi

Marine Drive remains a mess

HC orders to carry out repair, renovation or beautification work given scant regard

Published: 25th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Cracks developed on the recently renovated Marine Drive stretch | Albin Mathew

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A walk along Marine Drive is not a pleasant experience. The damaged benches, broken tiles and dearth of security measures drive people and tourists away, while the absence of lights makes the walkway, an important tourist spot in the city, a highly unsafe spot at night and early morning hours.It’s not that authorities concerned do not know about it. The High Court itself has, on several occasions, directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to ensure the walkway’s maintenance. However, not much has been done.

Chittoor Road resident Ranjit G Thampy had written to the GCDA in June last year highlighting the lack of security and cleanliness at Marine Drive. When the authority did not respond, Ranjit approached the High Court. Though the court asked the GCDA to take care of the area’s maintenance, the condition of Marine Drive remains the same.

“The GCDA’s response to the High Court’s directives is bad. After I filed the case, the waste dumped in the area was cleared, street vendors were evicted and a police aid post was established. However, GCDA has not taken up several other important works yet,” said Ranjit. The High Court had appointed an amicus curiae to inspect the condition of Marine Drive and, based on his report, directed the GCDA to install CCTV cameras and lights on the walkway, repair the benches, lay tiles and set up toilets.

Ranjit said all that work was pending. “The GCDA has not replaced the broken benches. The absence of CCTV cameras and lights on the walkway is leading to serious security issues. Also, not a single toilet has been set up on the stretch,” he said. While waste was being removed, GCDA had not deployed any security personnel for the safety of visitors, alleged Ranjit.  “GCDA’s plan to install signboards in different languages for aiding visitors also remains on paper,” he said. 

Presence of anti-social elements causes worry
According to residents, the presence of anti-social elements is making the stretch unusable. Even the people who go for morning walks are worried. “The anti-social elements can be seen here from 5am. Due to the absence of lighting, it is pitch dark at the walkway during early morning and late nights, which they utilise for criminal activities. Even the police aid post is at one end of the walkway, which is not very useful,” said a resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marine Drive Kochi
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp