More evidence against Maradu panchayat ex-prez

Things are not looking good for K A Devassy, the former president of the Maradu local body under whose tenure the now-demolished highrises were constructed.

Published: 25th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of Vijay Steels and Explosives engaged in segregation work at Maradu | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Things are not looking good for KA Devassy, the former president of the Maradu local body under whose tenure the now-demolished highrises were constructed. An affidavit filed in 2007 by the local body, then a grama panchayat with Devassy as the president, before the High Court saying that Maradu panchayat was a developed area as envisaged under Category II in the Coastal Area Classification has kicked up a row. Political leaders have alleged that Devassy had a role in permitting the construction of the highrises.

In June 2007, the council had also submitted a representation before the Local Self-Government Department minister and principal secretary seeking rectification of the anomaly in the categorisation of zones under the CRZ scheme.

An inspection by the senior town planner earlier that year had found violation of norms in the apartments’ construction. The panchayat then issued a stop memo to builders, who approached High Court. Then, the panchayat filed the said affidavit. “The affidavit misled the court which issued a stay on the stop memo. This led to the construction of three buildings in violation of norms,” said Antony Asanparambil, councillor. The Congress will take out a march to the Crime Branch office here  on Tuesday demanding a probe against Devassy.

