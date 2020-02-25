Shoddy work sparks concern

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The allegedly shoddy work by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Marine Drive walkway is now posing a threat to visitors.Though the GCDA told the High Court in February that various works, including tiling work, to the tune of `90,000 were carried out on the walkway, nearby residents alleged that it was not done properly.

“The tiling is uneven and metal pieces are scattered across the walkway. One of my friends tipped over a protruding tile and suffered injuries. Even the main entrance is blocked with tiles being kept there for three to four months,” said Adv Jacob Thiruvinal, a local resident. Ranjit G Thampi, who had moved the court in this regard, said that he will file an RTI request to check how the amount cited by the GCDA was spent.

Work to begin soon

A GCDA official said the pending works at the walkway was expected to begin soon. “The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) will handle it. Tender process is over,” said the official. Ranjit said this was the same response by GCDA in the affidavit submitted before the High Court and could not be considered. “At first, they said the work will be done along with CSML and the tender will be floated. Later, they claimed they will complete the work in two months. They keep changing their stance,” he said.