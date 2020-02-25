Home Cities Kochi

Shoddy work sparks concern

The allegedly shoddy work by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Marine Drive walkway is now posing a threat to visitors.

Published: 25th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The pot-holed Marine Drive stretch | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The allegedly shoddy work by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Marine Drive walkway is now posing a threat to visitors.Though the GCDA told the High Court in February that various works, including tiling work, to the tune of `90,000 were carried out on the walkway, nearby residents alleged that it was not done properly.

“The tiling is uneven and metal pieces are scattered across the walkway. One of my friends tipped over a protruding tile and suffered injuries. Even the main entrance is blocked with tiles being kept there for three to four months,” said Adv Jacob Thiruvinal, a local resident. Ranjit G Thampi, who had moved the court in this regard, said that he will file an RTI request to check how the amount cited by the GCDA was spent. 

Work to begin soon
A GCDA official said the pending works at the walkway was expected to begin soon. “The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) will handle it. Tender process is over,” said the official. Ranjit said this was the same response by GCDA in the affidavit submitted before the High Court and could not be considered. “At first, they said the work will be done along with CSML and the tender will be floated. Later, they claimed they will complete the work in two months. They keep changing their stance,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp