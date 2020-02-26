Home Cities Kochi

Disabled-friendly park cheers up students

The new disabled-friendly pedagogical park set up at the School for Blinds, Aluva, has brought cheer to its 57 students.

Students of School for Blinds, Aluva, playing at the new park  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new disabled-friendly pedagogical park set up at the School for Blinds, Aluva, has brought cheer to its 57 students. The park, aimed at boosting their physical strength, also provides them with a normal and joyous atmosphere. By 4 pm every day, the park springs to life with screams and laughter.
“We have students from nursery to class VII staying here for studies. With the park coming up, students can’t wait to go out and enjoy whenever they get a break time. Though many are visually impaired, they manage to climb the playthings with a little help. It sharpens their focus and helps mental stability, thereby changing their life, filling it with hope. It is an attempt to make them feel normal, like anyone else,” said Jiji Varghese, headmistress of the school.

The park, set up spending `15 lakh has been funded by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The fun rides, physiotherapy equipment and new multi-play station serve the dual purpose of learning and entertaining. “While the learning process is mainly through touch and feel, the major challenge a visually-impaired kid faces is the restriction of on physical movement. However, here they have the freedom to walk, jump and run,” said Jiji. 

The 3D maps of the world, India, and Kerala help the students understand the geographical concepts. “The park also includes a solar system and tactile eclipse boards. Students with multiple disabilities can enjoy the trampolines and the walking machine helps strengthen their muscles,” said Jiji. The other attractions include a large abacus model and a large clock with needles that teach them time and friction. Tactile lines have also been built to teach them the concept of angles. “There is a ball pool installed nearby to improve the physical fitness and strengthen the muscles of those affected with Ccerebral palsy,” said Sunil, a teacher of the school.

