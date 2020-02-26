Fire safety lapses put 485 highrises at risk

Arun M By

KOCHI: On Monday, the city witnessed three fire outbreaks. In the first incident, a major fire gutted a makeshift godown near the Ernakulam South railway station. In the second and third incidents, waste piled up on Container Road and Vyttila Mobility Hub, respectively, caught fire.While there were no injuries or deaths, the incidents did put the spotlight back on the city’s and the district’s fire safety. While most buildings here are equipped with basic firefighting facilities, their poor maintenance is a cause for worry, said Fire and Rescue Services Department officials.

Sample this: The latest fire safety audit conducted by the department in the district found that 485 out of 688 highrises that were inspected lacked proper fire safety mechanisms! A report in this regard was submitted to the government on Tuesday after conducting the third-round audit in the wake of Monday’s fire mishap at the godown. It said 255 skyscrapers in the city had failed to comply with fire safety regulations. Of them, 144 buildings come under the Club Road fire station, 36 are within the Mattanchery fire station limits while 35 fall under the Thrikkakara fire station limits The report also said 157 buildings were yet to rectify the flaws in their firefighting systems.

“Seven buildings rectified the flaws after they were issued notices. Rectification work was under way in 19 buildings at Club Road. Of the 67 buildings inspected at Mattanchery, 31 rectified the lapses,” said an officer. “Poor maintenance of firefighting facilities is the major reason for a majority of fire mishaps in the city. After they receive a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the department, building owners do not bother to adhere to safety norms,” said District Fire Officer A S Joji. “Failure in periodic maintenance of systems leads to firefighting equipment becoming defunct,” Joji said.

Lapses aplenty

On its part, the department has sent notices to the builders and owners of the erring buildings seeking rectification of flaws in firefighting systems. It has also alerted the local bodies concerned to take follow-up action against the buildings violating fire safety norms. Officials said in most buildings, emergency exits remained permanently blocked, while the entry and exit points were not clearly marked. “Firefighting equipment, which could act as a primary aid during emergency situations, were found defunct due to lack of maintenance. Sprinkler valves in some buildings were permanently closed, while hose reels were not working. Several apartment complexes had also not applied for the renewal of NoCs even though it should be renewed every year,” said an officer.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel battling the blaze which broke out at a footwear showroom at Thoppumpady in July last year| File pic

Alterations another problem

In Monday’s godown fire incident, illegal modifications using metal sheets hampered firefighters in their efforts to douse the fire. Fire and Rescue Services Department officials said alterations are made to buildings bypassing approved plans and without obtaining NoCs from the department. “Several highrises in the city lack firefighting installations and enough space in the vicinity to allow the movement of fire tenders. Buildings at Broadway, the city’s main commercial hub where fire mishaps are witnessed often, are the best examples of the issues this space constraint poses,” said an officer.

Previous audits

The second-round audit on fire safety in the district’s buildings was conducted after a massive fire broke out at Paragon showroom and godown near the Ernakulam South railway station on February 20 last year. It revealed that 1,021 buildings had inadequate or faulty fire-fighting mechanisms. The first audit had revealed that 928 buildings lacked proper firefighting facilities.

Recent major fire mishaps in district

At Kalamassery police station on February 22. Twenty vehicles impounded in various cases and parked at the station gutted

At Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on February 18. Flames brought under control after 22 hours of efforts

At Paragon showroom and godown near Ernakulam South railway station on February 20, 2019

At Broadway on May 27, 2019. Three shops gutted. No injuries