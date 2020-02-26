Order to publish details of tainted cops stayed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the State Information Commission (SIC) directing the state police information officer (SPIO) and State Crime Records Bureau to publish on the police department website the names and details of police officers found guilty by courts or dismissed from service on charges of corruptionThe SIC had also directed the SPIO to publish the details of persons against whom charges of corruption or human rights violation have been established in investigation.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the SPIO of the Crime Records Bureau challenging the commission’s order. According to the petition, since the police were the law enforcing agency, the publication of such details would demoralise the force. Moreover, publishing the details of officers against whom only the final report was filed would create the impression that they were guilty.