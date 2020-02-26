Reining in the bullies

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: On February 19, a video of a nine-year-old Australian boy went viral. It showed aboriginal Australian descent Quaden who has achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, in tears due to the incessant bullying he was subjected to. This created ripples around the world, with parents raising concerns about the heinous act in which their children could be a possible perpetrator or victim and counsellors demanding the need for effective anti-bullying policies. When such acts are increasingly in the open, TNIE looks at the mechanisms in place closer home.

According to experts, bullying exists in several schools in the city. However, the lack of awareness coupled with the non-existence of appropriate laws, ensures that bullying cases are neither registered nor taken seriously. “Bullying is prevalent in schools albeit the same is not registered under ‘bullying’. But almost every issue reported at Childline stems from bullying. Aftereffects such as conflicts and revenge attacks are reported, for which we provide emotional guidance. The act, which includes sexist and racist bullying, is a serious offence. There are student protection groups in schools to tackle the issue. Mostly, the issue is resolved by the principal and the parents of the children involved. Unfortunately, as we don’t have federal laws and anti-bullying policies, preventing the same isn’t effective,” said Fr Jenson Variyath, Childline director, Ernakulam.

In 2015, CBSE directed all affiliated schools to form an anti-bullying committee which was to comprise a vice-principal, a senior teacher, a doctor, a counsellor, representatives of PTA and school and a lawyer. It recommended strict actions if the act was committed on school premises. Following this, the Delhi government formed a high-level committee in 2019 to check bullying in schools. However, authorities concerned are doubtful if schools in Kochi have similar mechanisms. “We may not have specific committees dedicated to bullying but almost all schools have regular sessions and counselling activities organised for guidance. Teachers are trained to deal with such cases,” said Indira Rajan, secretary, National Council of CBSE Schools.

Nip bullying in the bud, say experts

Dr C J John, a psychiatrist and senior consultant at Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam, said that bullying mannerism if not nipped in the bud, can lead to serious consequences. “Mostly, bullies have discorded familial relationships and therefore have aggressive methods of reacting to situations. More than being attention seekers, they tend to have a desire to dominate through aggression, which is a faulty manner of asserting themselves. Bullies derive pleasure in hurting others. If unchecked, it reinforces the behaviour, and the individual can evolve into a criminal in future. On the other side, the victim could be preyed upon for their background, colour or physical features. This can affect their character formation and lead to depression and anxiety,” he said.

Often, on a higher level, bullying culminates in ragging in colleges. While the presence of anti-ragging cells and appropriate laws have reduced the same, students have misconceptions that ragging may help develop a friendship with their seniors, as per the doctor. “Unlike other countries, we haven’t addressed this on a larger level. Schools need to have counsellors and anti-bullying campaigns, to allow sufficient room for internal correction in children, he added.

