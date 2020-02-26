Home Cities Kochi

School was denied CBSE affiliation eight years ago

As per the CBSE’s statement, the Arooja’s Little Stars School management had initially tried to register students through SDPY School.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Arooja’s Little Stars School at Mattanchery, whose 29 Class X students could not write the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination this year as the institution lacked recognition from the board, was denied CBSE affiliation in 2012!In a statement filed in the High Court on Tuesday, CBSE said it had issued a letter to the officials of the school in May 2012, intimating them about the infrastructural shortcomings in the school and informing them that their application for affiliation had been rejected. 

“The management had been directed not to admit students to Class IX and higher sections,” submitted the CBSE, which termed the action of the school authorities to let the 29 students continue their education despite no recognition “highly improper.” “No school is permitted to admit or register students to Class IX without recognition from the state government and affiliation from the CBSE,” it submitted.

The CBSE also told the court that the school management did not rectify the infrastructural deficiencies cited by the board. “The school needed to establish a composite science laboratory and mathematics laboratory. Its classrooms, computer science laboratory and library were undersized and the latter did not have enough books,” the CBSE submitted.

