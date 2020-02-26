Second phase of Kochi Metro gathers steam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The survey proceedings for the land acquisition for Kochi Metro’s second phase extension up to Kakkanad will be completed by the end of this month. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Monday convened a meeting with the various stakeholders of the project and reviewed the progress of the survey for land acquisition between Palarivattom and Kakkanad Infopark, where the second phase of Kochi Metro is planned. He also assessed the status of the land acquisition proceedings for the jetties of the Water Metro project.

The collector later said the land survey proceedings would be completed by February end.

There will be 11 stations in the extension from JLN Stadium, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II. The proposal submitted by KMRL is under the consideration of the Union Government. The KMRL is expecting to get the nod from the Centre for the work soon.

Meanwhile, the agency has already launched the widening of Seaport-Airport Road as the preparatory work for Kochi Metro second phase. Regarding the boat jetties for the Water Metro, the collector entrusted the officials concerned with completing the land acquisition for the jetties at the earliest. The socio impact study has already been completed for the boat jetties. Deputy Collector M V Sureshkumar, land acquisition officials and KMRL officers also attended the review meeting.

