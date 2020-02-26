SFI members attack AISF leader in Vypeen College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven months after the infamous clash between the members of Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Federation (AISF) at Government Arts And Science College, Vypeen, an AISF leader was attacked on the college campus on Tuesday. AISF Vypeen mandalam president Antony Thomson, the witness in the case pertaining to the clash of July 2019, was attacked by SFI activists. According to Njarakkal police officials, Thomson was attacked around 1.30pm.

“The student was severely beaten up. He has bruises on his nose and left hand. There are no major injuries though. Around eight persons led by SFI unit secretary Aleesh attacked him as he is a witness in the case. We will file an FIR on Wednesday,” said a police officer. Thomson was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital at North Paravoor.

Antony Thomson

AISF reacts

AISF leaders alleged SFI was taking revenge against them for standing up against the latter’s brutality since last year. “When the country is going through a difficult phase, it is distressing to see the SFI’s approach. Instead of correcting the mistakes committed by Left parties, they are trying to become like ABVP,” alleged Nimisha Raju, AISF state council member.

SFI counters

SFI brushed off the allegations and said AISF was cooking up the issue to gain publicity. “Elamkunnapuzha, where Vypeen college is located, is a CPI bastion. Instead of addressing the issues facing students, they are constantly targeting SFI and attacking our workers,” said Amal C K, SFI Ernakulam district president.