Home Cities Kochi

Soon, MVD officers to communicate via wireless radio frequency system

MVD officials will no longer have to depend on their mobile phones for official communication during emergencies or routine affairs.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T & Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: MVD officials will no longer have to depend on their mobile phones for official communication during emergencies or routine affairs. Soon, they will switch to the advanced wireless radio frequency system similar to the one used by the Police Department. The move is aimed at improving the response time and ensuring faster communication between the officers on the field during accidents and similar emergencies. It will also help the officers engage in routine inspections. The communication issues faced by the department during the 2018 Kerala flood prompted the move. 

“We have to deal with lots of communication issues during the time of Kerala flood. Sometimes the mobile network during the flood posed a threat to our rescue activities. If we had the wireless communication systems, the communication issues could have been sorted out to a great extent. Learning a lesson from this, the department has decided to introduce a wireless radio frequency system,” said Rajeev Puthalath, joint transport commissioner. 

He also said the system will also help better co-ordination in case of accidents. “Already we are using GPS technology in most of our vehicles. In case of emergencies situations like accidents, we can immediately deploy the officials with the help of these advanced technologies,” said Puthalath.The department, which already invited tenders from the bidders for implementing the projAect, is planning to kickstart the project in Ernakulam district. As per the move, Ernakulam district will get 84 devices and out of this 34 will be mounted on the enforcement vehicle. 

“During the Sabarimala season, we used the Police Department’s wireless devises to co-ordinate with the officials. It was a successful one as the communication was much easier than using mobile phones. If the project is found to be successful it will be extended to other states this year itself,” Puthalath said.

Focus on emergencies
The move aims at improving response time and ensuring faster communication between the officers on the field during accidents and similar emergencies.
Communication issues faced by the department during the 2018 Kerala flood prompted the move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp