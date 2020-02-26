Soon, MVD officers to communicate via wireless radio frequency system

Express News Service

KOCHI: MVD officials will no longer have to depend on their mobile phones for official communication during emergencies or routine affairs. Soon, they will switch to the advanced wireless radio frequency system similar to the one used by the Police Department. The move is aimed at improving the response time and ensuring faster communication between the officers on the field during accidents and similar emergencies. It will also help the officers engage in routine inspections. The communication issues faced by the department during the 2018 Kerala flood prompted the move.

“We have to deal with lots of communication issues during the time of Kerala flood. Sometimes the mobile network during the flood posed a threat to our rescue activities. If we had the wireless communication systems, the communication issues could have been sorted out to a great extent. Learning a lesson from this, the department has decided to introduce a wireless radio frequency system,” said Rajeev Puthalath, joint transport commissioner.

He also said the system will also help better co-ordination in case of accidents. “Already we are using GPS technology in most of our vehicles. In case of emergencies situations like accidents, we can immediately deploy the officials with the help of these advanced technologies,” said Puthalath.The department, which already invited tenders from the bidders for implementing the projAect, is planning to kickstart the project in Ernakulam district. As per the move, Ernakulam district will get 84 devices and out of this 34 will be mounted on the enforcement vehicle.

“During the Sabarimala season, we used the Police Department’s wireless devises to co-ordinate with the officials. It was a successful one as the communication was much easier than using mobile phones. If the project is found to be successful it will be extended to other states this year itself,” Puthalath said.

