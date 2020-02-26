Trains to be regulated on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Movement of trains between Kottayam and Ernakulam sections will be affected on Saturday owing to the work of removal of girder at the level crossing between Vaikom Road and Piravom Road stations.Gandhidham-Nagercoil Express (16335) will be regulated for two hours at Piravom Road railway station on Saturday and will be further delayed by 35 minutes while running between Piravom Road and Vaikom Road.

Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (16348) will be delayed by 1 hour and 35 minutes at the Ernakulam-Kottayam section, while Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express (16344) and Nilambur Road-Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express (16350) will each be delayed by 1 hour and 25 minutes.