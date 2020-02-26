Two more arrested for stealing iron rods from Kochi Metro yard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hill Palace police officials have arrested two more persons in connection with the last year’s theft of iron rods from Kochi Metro’s Irumpanam stocking yard. Yaser, 38, son of Abubacker, Valiyaveetil house, Ponjassery, Perumbavoor, and Mohammed Farook, 35, son of Pareeth, Thachavallath house, Companypady, Aluva, have been arrested. With this, a total of five persons accused in the case have been arrested. The other three accused were arrested within two days of the theft.

On December 18 last year, the accused persons stole 40 tonnes of iron rods worth `20 lakh stored at the stocking yard by Kamani Engineering company for the metro’s work from Petta to SN Junction. Yaser and Farook were in charge of providing vehicles to the company on contract basis and smuggled away the rods under the guise of transporting it to work sites. The stolen rods were recovered by the police from Edayar earlier. The duo was brought to the stocking yard after their arrest for gathering evidence.