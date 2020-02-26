Women take out ‘night walk’

KOCHI: Declaring that the streets are for women too, hundreds of women walked through the streets of Mookkannoor near Angamaly on Monday night. The event, with the motto ‘Public space is mine too’, was held as part of the ‘Night walk’ programme arranged by the Women and Child Development Department in association with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Angamaly project. The participating women were accorded a reception by Kudumbashree and women organisations at Pala Kavala, Pallippady, Choolappura, Malancharakku and Asupathrippady.
