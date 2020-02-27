Home Cities Kochi

Attack on Cusat students: A month on, no action taken against SFI leaders

Police officials said the SFI leaders involved in the attack were absconding.

By  Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is yet to initiate disciplinary action against the SFI leaders who attacked a student pursuing BTech Instrumentation at the university last month. On January 19, SFI unit president Rahul Peralam, secretary Prajith K Babu and their friend hit BTech student Azil Aboobacker with their car and beat him with iron rods at the Cusat entrance around 11.30pm. 

Though Cusat Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan had promised the student delegation which met him on January 20 that stringent action will be taken against the culprits within two days, he has extended the deadline of the three-member committee constituted to look into the matter multiple times. When contacted, Madhusoodanan told TNIE that lack of interest from students to appear before the committee was the reason for the delay in the submission of a report. 

“The committee members informed me that though they called several students, none was ready to respond. The committee report is expected by the end of this month,” he said.  Countering the VC’s claim, the students said they had never received any intimation about a hearing. “We have not received any information about a hearing. Though a couple of us reached out to the officials, we did not get any positive response. Azil has recovered and started attending classes,” said a student seeking anonymity.   

Police officials said the SFI leaders involved in the attack were absconding. “The students have not been coming to college. Though we sent squads to their home towns, we couldn’t find any leads,” said an officer with the Kalamassery police station.Students refuted the police’s claims. “The two students were active in their union’s cultural programme ‘Medha’ held recently,” said a student. 

Past incident 
SFI unit secretary Prajith K Babu was among the three SFI members who were arrested by the Central Police in the chair burning case at Maharaja’s College on January 18, 2017. However, Madhusoodanan said there was nothing wrong in giving admission to him. “We checked his documents and found he had submitted the ones required, including the conduct certificate,” he said.

