Healing through words

Lijo Mannachan writes from his experiences. A romantic at heart, the Ayurveda doctor hailing from Thrissur, has released two Malayalam music videos so far. 

Lijo with M Jayachandran

KOCHI: Lijo Mannachan writes from his experiences. A romantic at heart, the Ayurveda doctor hailing from Thrissur, has released two Malayalam music videos so far. His latest work ‘Aval’, was released on valentine’s day. The song has been rendered by P Jayachandran and composed by Chitra Arun. The simple and soulful melody, describes a loved one in endearing words. Lijo has been passionate about music since his college days. When he chose a profession of healing people, music was his de-stressor. 

At Ayurjyothi, his ayurveda hospital at Thrissur, he met many people from the music industry. His acquaintance with composer M Jayachandran stemmed from one such visits by the musician years ago. The two kept in touch and it was last year that the music director came out with an album ‘Pranayathin Kanavukal’ which featured a song penned by Lijo. 

Lijo says that he finds time to write late at night or during his travels. Most of his songs start off as poems. 
“I do not always sit down specifically to write down a poem, but I jot down thoughts that come to my mind. Later, I turn them into poetry. Aval was written around two years ago, scribbled in parts through days. It was the pain of separation I felt that prompted me to write it,” said Lijo.  Lijo does not believe in drawing inspiration from any lyricist or specific styles of writing, even though his style is distinctively old school. 

“It is my experiences that I write about, which leaves no space for mimicking anyone. When I approached P Jayachandran to sing ‘Aval’, he said that the lyrics told the love story of a common man. It was the simplicity of my words that impressed him,” adds Lijo. The song features flute by Rajesh Cherthala, adding to the melody of the song. Ramu Raj has coordinated the orchestra. The album has been produced by Dixon Anto. The music video is available on the youtube channel of Satyam videos.

