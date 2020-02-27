High Court summons CBSE regional officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday asked the Regional Officer, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Thiruvananthapuram, to be present in the court on Thursday with all the records relating to the denial of affiliation to the Arooja’s Little Stars School at Moolamkuzhi.Justice S V Bhatti issued the order on the petition filed by Maggie Arooja, manager, Arooja’s Educational and Charitable Trust, and school principal Sindhu Mohan seeking a directive to the CBSE to issue hall tickets to its students for CBSE class X examination.

The court orally observed that it will direct the CBSE chairman to respond if needed.

The court said the person sitting in New Delhi should be aware of what is happening in the south. In the order, it stated that the regional office has been throughout favourable to the request of the school management for either admitting or routing the students through the schools which have affiliation and permission.

However, the note sheet in this regard was not filed by the CBSE secretary before the court. When the case came up, S Nirmal, counsel for CBSE requested to allow him to place the note sheet dated September 30, 2019, in the afternoon session. Later, it was produced before the court.