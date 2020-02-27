Online cabs latest threat to women’s safety

Express News Service

KOCHI: When they were introduced, online cabs came as a boon to several commuters who were fed up with the arrogant attitude of many autorickshaw drivers in the city. The ease of booking and travel they offered, not to mention the cordial attitude of the drivers, made online cabs an instant hit among the denizens. For women, it was a better and safer travel option.But things change; this time they did for the worse.

Recent incidents of online cab drivers misbehaving, verbally or physically, with women passengers have raised questions about, among other things, the latter’s safety.One such incident was recently shared by actor Ahaana Krishna on social media. The actor, who was with her mother Sindhu Krishna Kumar, had availed an Uber from Lulu Mall at Edappally to Infopark at Kakkanad. When they got in, the driver enquired about the mode of payment, and, upon learning that they were paying by card, demanded that they pay in cash.

“Many drivers enquire the same as settlement of card payments takes time. So, there is nothing wrong in asking. However, in my case, the driver was demanding. The way he talked was unacceptable,” recalled Ahaana. When she said there was no provision for paying by cash, the driver asked them to get out, saying it was his car, not Uber’s. When her mother asked Ahaana to take a photo of the cab, the driver offered to drop them home. However, they rejected the offer and Ahaana later filed a complaint.

While Ahaana’s ordeal was a verbal spat, a woman techie had a nightmarish experience when the driver of the online cab she booked tried to molest her. The incident took place on Monday morning when the woman was travelling from Vyttila to Kakkanad. The police officials said the driver, Rasilal, 35, of Punalur, allegedly groped her after deviating from the original route. He allowed her to leave the car only after she raised the alarm.

He was arrested by night. In January, a woman techie jumped off an autorickshaw as the driver took the vehicle through a deserted road. Though the Infopark police registered a case, tracing the vehicle proved to be a headache for them as CCTV cameras on the campus weren’t working properly.

What woman commuters say

Working women in the city, especially those working in firms at Infopark, are regular commuters of online cabs and they often fall prey to the cruelty of the drivers. Employees of Infopark firms said lack of proper infrastructure, including enough streetlights, CCTV cameras and proper patrolling on and near the tech campus, often leads to such cases where autorickshaw and cab drivers misbehave with women passengers. “Many autorickshaws deny service to the employees, especially during peak hours. They also demand high fares, forcing woman employees to book cabs. Women’s safety issues will be resolved once more public transport systems are introduced,” said Deepa Rajesh, a member of Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in Infopark.

Sita Mary Thomas, who works in a software firm at Infopark, sought strict police patrolling on the campus at night. “There is no system to address safety issues at Infopark during night hours. No Pink Patrol vehicles patrol the campus after 7pm. Infopark still lacks connectivity and facilities like streetlights,” she said. Deepa K R, vice-president of Prathidhwani Kochi, welfare organisation of techies in Infopark, said absence of proper transportation facilities and streetlights remained a concern for woman employees. “There is no bus service from Infopark after 7pm which is why most woman employees have to depend on autorickshaws or cabs. This, in turn, leads to atrocities by drivers,” she said.

Pink Patrol teams a rare sight after 8pm

Kochi: Pink Patrol units, formed to ensure the safety of women and children, are a rare sight after 8pm. Launched in November 2016, the patrol teams hit the city roads daily and can be spotted at various places, but only between 8am and 8pm, as senior police officials are yet to take a call on extending their timings. “The patrol teams mostly roam areas where educational institutions are located. They are least bothered about the safety of working women. At Infopark, the patrol’s services are available only till 7pm,” alleged Deepa Rajesh, a member of Progressive Techies. City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare and DCP G Poonkuzhali, who is in charge of law and order, were not available for comments.

We always demanded shuttle service by KSRTC from Infopark to Kakkanad. It is difficult to reach Kakkanad from Infopark, so many depend on autorickshaws and cabs. It is the need of the hour to enhance the public transport system for the 40,000-plus employees. That’s the first step to ensure women’s safety Deepa K R, vice-president, Prathidhwani Kochi