Operation kutty drivers to create traffic awareness among students

KOCHI: Happy Traffic, a civic initiative of the people of Perumbavoor, working to ease the traffic tangles of the town, has now come up with Operation Kutty Drivers aimed at school students. The collective, which grew out of a WhatsApp group, now has 48 volunteers managing traffic hotspots in Perumbavoor town to Thanipuzha (Kalady bridge).

“Being caught up in a traffic jam had me thinking about ways to mitigate the situation. People violate simple rules resulting in confusion on the roads. Hence, it was important to raise awareness as well as create a mechanism to control the traffic,” says K V Pradeep Kumar, chief co-ordinator of the programme.

He formed the ‘Happy Traffic’ WhatsApp group in 2018 which included authorities from local administration and traffic police, to report and flag traffic violations happening in and around Perumbavoor. People from all walks of life, businessmen, housewives, labourers showed willingness to be part of the cause. In May 2019, 30 volunteers, called ‘Friends of police’, were selected, trained, given uniforms and deployed at various problem spots in the town to control traffic.

The volunteers took time out of their daily schedules, to help out. This ensured smooth traffic in the town during peak festive seasons as well as during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Various traders in the area came forward with refreshments for the volunteers. Citizens who followed rules were given incentives.

The group of volunteers grew to include eight Kudumbashree workers too. The male volunteers are headed by Fr. Deekan Tony while the females are headed by Johncily Maria John. Happy Traffic has a core committee of eight socially conscious citizens.

“Even while we were making progress in improving the traffic, violations of traffic rules by students were seen to be prevalent. Accidents involving students prompted us to come up with Operation Kutty Drivers,” adds Pradeep. Inaugurated last week in Asram Higher Secondary School, ‘Happy Traffic clubs’ started as part of Operation Kutty Drivers will conduct various traffic awareness programmes involving students. A number of schools in Perumbavoor have showed interest in the project, which is being carried out with the support of municipal corporation, MVD and PTA . Happy Traffic has also approached State Police Chief Loknath Behera, with a proposal to include traffic lessons as part of school curriculum. “If implemented, these lessons can be equivalent of learners driving tests,” added Pradeep.