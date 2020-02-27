Home Cities Kochi

Operation kutty drivers to create traffic awareness among students

Happy Traffic, a civic initiative of the people of Perumbavoor, working to ease the traffic tangles of the town, has now come up with Operation Kutty Drivers aimed at school students.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

‘Friends of police' voluenteers directing traffic in Perumbavoor

‘Friends of police' voluenteers directing traffic in Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Happy Traffic, a civic initiative of the people of Perumbavoor, working to ease the traffic tangles of the town, has now come up with Operation Kutty Drivers aimed at school students. The collective, which grew out of a WhatsApp group, now has 48 volunteers managing traffic hotspots in Perumbavoor town to Thanipuzha (Kalady bridge). 

“Being caught up in a traffic jam had me thinking about ways to mitigate the situation. People violate simple rules resulting in confusion on the roads. Hence, it was important to raise awareness as well as create a mechanism to control the traffic,” says K V Pradeep Kumar, chief co-ordinator of the programme.
He formed the ‘Happy Traffic’ WhatsApp group in 2018 which included authorities from local administration and traffic police, to report and flag traffic violations happening in and around Perumbavoor. People from all walks of life, businessmen, housewives, labourers showed willingness to be part of the cause. In May 2019, 30 volunteers, called ‘Friends of police’, were selected, trained, given uniforms and deployed at various problem spots in the town to control traffic. 

The volunteers took time out of their daily schedules, to help out. This ensured smooth traffic in the town during peak festive seasons as well as during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Various traders in the area came forward with refreshments for the volunteers. Citizens who followed rules were given incentives. 
The group of volunteers grew to include eight Kudumbashree workers too. The male volunteers are headed by Fr. Deekan Tony while the females are headed by Johncily Maria John. Happy Traffic has a core committee of eight socially conscious citizens.     

“Even while we were making progress in improving the traffic, violations of traffic rules by students were seen to be prevalent. Accidents involving students prompted us to come up with Operation Kutty Drivers,” adds Pradeep. Inaugurated last week in Asram Higher Secondary School, ‘Happy Traffic clubs’ started as part of Operation Kutty Drivers will conduct various traffic awareness programmes involving students. A number of schools in Perumbavoor have showed interest in the project, which is being carried out with the support of municipal corporation, MVD and PTA . Happy Traffic has also approached State Police Chief Loknath Behera, with a proposal to include traffic lessons as part of school curriculum. “If implemented, these lessons can be equivalent of learners driving tests,” added Pradeep. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp