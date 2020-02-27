Rotary conference: CM to hand over 28 houses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the 28 houses built by the Rotary International and launch the construction of 52 more houses for flood victims of Kerala when he inaugurates the centennial projects of Rotary International District 3201 here on Sunday. Rotary, which completes 100 years of its presence in India, and Rotary District 3201, comprising revenue districts of Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki and Ernakulam, is commemorating the occasion with a series of projects to be launched by the chief minister during its annual conference – Reflections 2020 on February 29 and March 1 at Le Meridien convention centre.

The other projects include the first breastmilk bank project of Kerala to be set up in Kochi and Thrissur, Mathru Raksha — breast cancer treatment project for poor patients and Gift of Life —paediatric heart surgery project in association with Amrita Hospital, Kochi, Smart Kids — paediatric oncology ward at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, Hope after Fire — project to treat burn victims at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, among others