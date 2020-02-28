104 criminals land in cops’ net, courtesy Op Dark Hunt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major operation carried out to nab goons and criminals, the police on Wednesday arrested 104 persons from their hideouts in the district. The manhunt named ‘Operation Dark Hunt’ was launched after intelligence inputs from the police field agents revealed that many criminals were into illegal activities in the district that included extortion and drug peddling. Police officials said 104 persons, against whom several warrants were pending, were arrested as part of the operation.

“We had information that 16 criminals were evading arrest and all of them were nabbed from their hideouts. Special squads were formed to trace the accused,” a police official said. “The combing operation will continue in various parts of the district to nab those who are involved in unlawful activities and goonda activities,” said District Police Chief K Karthik.“Nearly 48 persons nabbed in the drive are wanted in connection with drug peddling cases,” the officer said.

As part of the drive, police intensified vehicle checks and 101 cases of drunken driving were registered on Wednesday. The Ernakulam Rural police area has been witnessing a spike in criminal cases. According to the figures available with Ernakulam Rural police, there is a spike in murder cases — 30 in 2019 as against 16 in 2018 — and attempt to murder cases.The drive, which was directly monitored by Ernakulam Rural SP, has achieved its objective so far. Seven accused were sent to jail under KAAPA while 17 were deported under the Act.

Police have heightened surveillance on goons after the rural areas started witnessing open fights between warring groups.In November 2019, a goonda gang called ‘Athani Boys’ sent shivers down the spine of the people of Nedumbassery when they finished off a member of a rival gang. Police said the gang comprised 12 youths and they are all wanted in connection with various cases, including extortion, attempt to murder and drug trafficking.