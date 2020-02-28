Home Cities Kochi

104 criminals land in cops’ net, courtesy Op Dark Hunt

Of these, 48 are wanted in connection with drug peddling cases

Published: 28th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major operation carried out to nab goons and criminals, the police on Wednesday arrested 104 persons from their hideouts in the district. The manhunt named ‘Operation Dark Hunt’ was launched after intelligence inputs from the police field agents revealed that many criminals were into illegal activities in the district that included extortion and drug peddling. Police officials said 104 persons, against whom several warrants were pending, were arrested as part of the operation. 

“We had information that 16 criminals were evading arrest and all of them were nabbed from their hideouts. Special squads were formed to trace the accused,” a police official said. “The combing operation will continue in various parts of the district to nab those who are involved in unlawful activities and goonda activities,” said District Police Chief K Karthik.“Nearly 48 persons nabbed in the drive are wanted in connection with drug peddling cases,” the officer said.

As part of the drive, police intensified vehicle checks and 101 cases of drunken driving were registered on Wednesday. The Ernakulam Rural police area has been witnessing a spike in criminal cases. According to the figures available with Ernakulam Rural police, there is a spike in murder cases — 30 in 2019 as against 16 in 2018 — and attempt to murder cases.The drive, which was directly monitored by Ernakulam Rural SP, has achieved its objective so far. Seven accused were sent to jail under KAAPA while 17 were deported under the Act.

Police have heightened surveillance on goons after the rural areas started witnessing open fights between warring groups.In November 2019, a goonda gang called ‘Athani Boys’ sent shivers down the spine of the people of Nedumbassery when they finished off a member of a rival gang. Police said the gang comprised 12 youths and they are all wanted in connection with various cases, including extortion, attempt to murder and drug trafficking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp