Authority, KSFDC to tie up  for setting up film institute

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala State Film Development Corporation will join hands for setting up a film institute and theatre complex in Kochi.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:54 AM

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala State Film Development Corporation will join hands for setting up a film institute and theatre complex in Kochi. Announcing the decision here, GCDA chairman V Saleem said the multiplex will be set up in 80 cents of land owned by the agency at Kakkanad. As per the plan, GCDA will lease out the land near the collectorate to KSFDC, which will construct three theatres in the property.

The post-production studio and film institute will come up in GCDA’s land at Gandhinagar. “We will provide the land to KSFDC, which will construct a modern dubbing studio and a film institute there. Being the film hub, Kochi offers scope for a post-production studio. Kitco, the implementing agency, is working on the plan for setting up an advanced studio,” Saleem said.

Economic City

The Economic City project, which was announced in the last year’s budget, is progressing at the right pace, said GCDA chairman. Under the project, a township will be developed near Nedumabassery. “A team from Thrissur Engineering College has conducted a detailed feasibility study. They have identified 12 locations for the project. We will be finalising its shortly,” said Saleem. He also said the master plan for the construction of a sports city at the Ambedkar Stadium is getting ready. 

