Ayurvedic remedies to cure contagious diseases

Express News Service

KOCHI: Humanity in the present era faces many new ailments. Weak immunity coupled with fertile atmosphere for the spread of disease- causing organisms paves the way for diseases. Changing lifestyles and food consumption also invites many diseases. Kerala is rich in knowledge of ayurveda, which offers preventive measures as well as cure for many diseases.

Water-borne diseases

Diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid are common water-borne diseases. Consumption of boiled water and ensuring sterile food storage are ways to prevent them.

Diarrhoea

Patients should be administered boiled water, tender coconut water or lime juice (sugar and salt). Vilwadi tablets melted in ginger juice can be consumed. Powdered jatiphala mixed with honey is also effective.

Jaundice

Extreme weariness, vomiting, lack of hunger, yellow discolouration of skin, nails and eyes, yellow colour of urine and swelling of lungs are the main symptoms. Bhoomyamalaki herbal powder along with milk can be taken on doctor’s suggestion. Guluchyadi kashayam, vasaguluchyadi kashayam and thiktakam kashyam can also be administered depending on the patient’s condition.

Diseases spread by mosquitoes

Dengue fever, elephantiasis (filariasis), malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever and japanese encephalitis are common diseases spread by mosquitoes. These diseases are more common on hilly terrains.

Dengue fever

Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which act as carriers for flavivirus. Once the virus enters the body, symptoms start surfacing within 3-15 days. High fever, extreme muscle, joints and eyes pain are the symptoms. Rashes also start appearing on the body. Timely care and attention help reduce the intensity of the disease. Shaddangam kashayam, gulguluthikthakam kashayam, sudarshanam choornam and parpatakarishtam can be consumed under medical supervision.

The medicinal qualities of lemongrass have been described in early ayurveda texts . Lemongrass ointment provides pain relief. Bathing in water mixed with lemongrass oil reduces body pain.

Disease and regimens

Diseases are caused due to vitiation of doshas. The central concept of ayurveda medicine theory is that health exists when there is a balance between the three doshas- vatha, pitta, kapha. Ayurvedic treatment aims at mitigating the causes of disease.

A proper diet regimen coupled with medicines assures complete cure.

The author is consulting physician at Merryland Ayurvedic Hospital, Vapalassery