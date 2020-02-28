Home Cities Kochi

Ayurvedic remedies to cure contagious diseases

Kerala is rich in knowledge of ayurveda, which offers preventive measures as well cure for many diseases

Published: 28th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr. Sreekumar
Express News Service

KOCHI: Humanity in the present era faces many new ailments. Weak immunity coupled with fertile atmosphere for the spread of disease- causing organisms paves the way for diseases. Changing lifestyles and food consumption also invites many diseases. Kerala is rich in knowledge of ayurveda, which offers preventive measures as well as cure for many diseases. 

Water-borne diseases
Diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid are common water-borne diseases. Consumption  of boiled water and ensuring sterile food storage are ways to prevent them.

Diarrhoea
Patients should be administered boiled water, tender coconut water or lime juice (sugar and salt). Vilwadi tablets melted in ginger juice can be consumed. Powdered jatiphala mixed with honey is also effective.

Jaundice
Extreme weariness, vomiting, lack of hunger, yellow discolouration of skin, nails and eyes, yellow colour of urine and swelling of lungs are the main symptoms.  Bhoomyamalaki herbal powder along with milk can be taken on doctor’s suggestion. Guluchyadi kashayam, vasaguluchyadi kashayam and thiktakam kashyam can also be administered depending on the patient’s condition.

Diseases spread by mosquitoes
Dengue fever, elephantiasis (filariasis), malaria, chikungunya, yellow fever and japanese encephalitis are common diseases spread by mosquitoes. These diseases are more common on hilly terrains. 

Dengue fever
Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which act as carriers for flavivirus.  Once the virus enters the body, symptoms start surfacing within 3-15 days. High fever, extreme muscle, joints and eyes pain are the symptoms.  Rashes also start appearing on the body.  Timely care and attention help reduce the intensity of the disease.  Shaddangam kashayam, gulguluthikthakam kashayam, sudarshanam choornam and parpatakarishtam can be consumed under medical supervision.
The medicinal qualities of lemongrass have been described in early ayurveda texts . Lemongrass ointment provides pain relief. Bathing in water mixed with lemongrass oil reduces body pain.  

Disease and regimens
Diseases are caused due to vitiation of doshas. The central concept of ayurveda medicine theory  is that health exists when there is a balance between the three doshas- vatha, pitta, kapha. Ayurvedic treatment aims at mitigating the causes of disease. 
A proper diet regimen coupled with medicines assures complete cure.

The author is consulting physician at Merryland Ayurvedic Hospital, Vapalassery

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp