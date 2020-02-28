Framed stories

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking into the exhibition ‘Memoirs of Onattukara’ by artist N Balamuralikrishnan at the Durbar Hall Gallery, a large canvas catches your eye. It features an areal view of several green paddy fields lining the horizon with green parrots flying above it, and a white swan. It brings a moment of tranquillity to anyone who looks at it. Juxtaposed next to this 14’x 4’ acrylic on canvas image is an image of a hill seen between the bars of a telecom tower. This contrast is the theme that Balamuralikrishnan establishes through this exhibition.

On the opposite side, on a large black-and-white canvas, a lorry dumps waste on a piece of land. But when you look closely at the garbage, you see an owl, a rabbit, tortoise, mice, frog, snails, and beetles trapped in it. The beauty offered by this planet, dimmed by human civilisation and its leftovers has been depicted beautifully across many frames.

“My hometown of Onattukara has changed,” says Balamuralikrishnan. “In the name of development, forests and paddy fields have been flattened. Buildings have come up. Telecom towers have been installed in sacred groves. This has spoilt the harmony of the place. Money has been coming from the Malayalis living in the Gulf and is causing rapid changes.” he says. For several years Balamuralikrishnan had been an art teacher at a government school in Kannur. But in 2013, after taking voluntary retirement, he returned to his hometown and was able to observe the changes first-hand.

On one side, Balamuralikrishnan has done several small charcoal drawings within the frame of a canvas. In one of them, a bare-bodied man, with his palms raised near his face, was shouting “Hoi Hoi”, to warn the so-called lower-caste people to stay away. Behind him is a horse-drawn carriage, carrying a privileged passenger. When they went past a school, social reformer TK Madhavan, who was a child then, mimicked the sound of “Hoi, Hoi.”

The carriage moved on. After several hours, two men came to find out who shouted. The children and teachers remained silent. But Madhavan confessed and was beaten up. “It was a time when workers also had to hide when a member of the upper caste walked on the road,” says Balamuralikrishnan. But there was a path to freedom. Another image showed a tall, bearded Christian priest, in a white cassock, arms raised. On the ground, in front of him, sat several underprivileged men and women. “With the priest’s help, the downtrodden were able to get access to education. Christianity gave them access to resources,” says Balamuralikrishnan.

Other images include members of the Communist Party holding aloft their hammer and sickle flags as they took out a protest. Few frames also take a trip down the memory line, like that of a boat on a river and an autorickshaw, with a loudspeaker on top, announcing the death in a village. The exhibition concludes on March 1.