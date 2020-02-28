Home Cities Kochi

Framed stories

Artist N Balamuralikrishnan’s exhibition, ‘Memoirs of Onattukara’ is a thought-provoking visual tour of time, space and nature

Published: 28th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Shevlin Sebastian 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking into the exhibition ‘Memoirs of Onattukara’ by artist N Balamuralikrishnan at the Durbar Hall Gallery, a large canvas catches your eye. It features an areal view of several green paddy fields lining the horizon with green parrots flying above it, and a white swan. It brings a moment of tranquillity to anyone who looks at it. Juxtaposed next to this 14’x 4’ acrylic on canvas image is an image of a hill seen between the bars of a telecom tower. This contrast is the theme that Balamuralikrishnan establishes through this exhibition. 

On the opposite side, on a large black-and-white canvas, a lorry dumps waste on a piece of land. But when you look closely at the garbage, you see an owl, a rabbit, tortoise, mice, frog, snails, and beetles trapped in it. The beauty offered by this planet, dimmed by human civilisation and its leftovers has been depicted beautifully across many frames. 

“My hometown of Onattukara has changed,” says Balamuralikrishnan. “In the name of development, forests and paddy fields have been flattened. Buildings have come up. Telecom towers have been installed in sacred groves. This has spoilt the harmony of the place. Money has been coming from the Malayalis living in the Gulf and is causing rapid changes.” he says. For several years Balamuralikrishnan had been an art teacher at a government school in Kannur. But in 2013, after taking voluntary retirement, he returned to his hometown and was able to observe the changes first-hand. 

On one side, Balamuralikrishnan has done several small charcoal drawings within the frame of a canvas. In one of them, a bare-bodied man, with his palms raised near his face, was shouting “Hoi Hoi”, to warn the so-called lower-caste people to stay away. Behind him is a horse-drawn carriage, carrying a privileged passenger. When they went past a school, social reformer TK Madhavan, who was a child then, mimicked the sound of “Hoi, Hoi.” 

The carriage moved on. After several hours, two men came to find out who shouted. The children and teachers remained silent. But Madhavan confessed and was beaten up.   “It was a time when workers also had to hide when a member of the upper caste walked on the road,” says Balamuralikrishnan.   But there was a path to freedom. Another image showed a tall, bearded Christian priest, in a white cassock, arms raised. On the ground, in front of him, sat several underprivileged men and women. “With the priest’s help, the downtrodden were able to get access to education. Christianity gave them access to resources,” says Balamuralikrishnan.

Other images include members of the Communist Party holding aloft their hammer and sickle flags as they took out a protest. Few frames also take a trip down the memory line, like that of a boat on a river and an autorickshaw, with a loudspeaker on top, announcing the death in a village. The exhibition concludes on March 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp