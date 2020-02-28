GCDA budget lays emphasis on completion of ongoing projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The priority of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in the 2020-21 financial year will be to complete the already announced projects. With due focus on the ongoing infrastructure development projects and some new ones, the GCDA on Thursday presented its annual budget for the coming fiscal. The Rs 23.94-crore surplus budget, which projects an income of `146.90-crore and expenditure of Rs 122.95-crore, was approved by the executive and general councils of GCDA.

Briefing the media after the budget presentation, GCDA chairman V Saleem said the development authority is working on some of the projects announced in the earlier budgets. “It will commence some new projects as well this year,” said Saleem.

“We had launched a housing project at Mundamveli last year to rehabilitate the residents of P&D Colony. However, when the work was progressing, bank attachment procedures were initiated against the executing agency, FRBL. Later, it was decided to change the technology to pre-fab model and the work was entrusted with TDLCS, Thrissur. They are expected to launch the work by March. The project will be completed in eight months,” said Saleem.

Regarding the exhibition-cum-convention centre, Saleem said the state government has given its approval for the project. “The facility will cover a total area of 30,000 sq ft. The proposal has been submitted to the Kochi Corporation for its nod,” he said. He said GCDA had held an adalat and sorted out 148 cases related to the rent collection from tenants who are running establishments in its buildings. “The rent from these establishments is one of the major revenue of GCDA. Through the adalats, we were able to garner `3.42 crore as additional revenue,” he said.