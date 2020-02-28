Global Shapers Community invites youth to address Kochi’s issues

Home Cities Kochi

Kochiites will get a unique chance to present to the world its pressing problems and seek their solutions, with Global Shapers Community (GSC) seeking applications from people below 30 years of age.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites will get a unique chance to present to the world its pressing problems and seek their solutions, with Global Shapers Community (GSC) seeking applications from people below 30 years of age.GSC, a pioneering trans-continental network of youth working to address regional as well as global challenges, has asked the applicants to specify the “most important issue Kochi is facing today” and suggest ways they can contribute to the mission that has taken shape from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The applications in English can be filled online in a form by clicking bit.ly/GlobalShapersKochi, according to Arun Nair of GSC, which has 8,900 members spanning across 414 city-based hubs in 153 countries. “One can send us the CV and a video message of no more than two minutes. The last date is March 10,” he said.

The shortlist will be announced on March 22, and those making it will be called for a personal interview in Kochi before April 21. The final result will be out on April 30.WEF, a 1971-founded NGO headquartered in Geneva, works to improve the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. 

According to Arun Nair, there is an “unprecedented opportunity” for young people to take up an active role in shaping the future of their surroundings. “This generation has inherited enormous global challenges, but has the ability to confront the status quo and offer youth-led solutions for change,” he adds.
As for the applications, content matters more than the technical and artistic quality, said Arun Nair. “You can shoot a quick video with your phone or webcam.”

 Covering urban subjects such as civic sense, basic infrastructure development, waste management, safe drinking water, global warming and climate change, brain drain and creating opportunities for human resource, besides helping governments with public policy and strategy, the GSC has teams of shapers in cities creating projects that address the needs of their community. 

The projects are wide-ranging: from responding to disasters and combating poverty, to fighting climate change and building inclusive communities. “The shapers are diverse in expertise, education, income and race, but are united by their desire to bring about change,” he added.Overall, the shapers look for opportunities to have impact on a global scale by joining forces with other hubs. They represent a network of peers connected through technology, events and joint projects. Each year, hundreds of hub leaders (known as curators) come together to showcase the work of their hub and strengthen relationships across communities.On the regional level, the events are designed and led by shapers to encourage collaboration, share expertise and explore community solutions.

