HC suggests SSLC exams for Arooja students   

Published: 28th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday suggested the state government should consider issuing an order permitting the 34 CBSE Class X students of Arooja Little Star School in Kochi, who are unable to write the board exams, to take the state board examination beginning on March 10. Meanwhile, Sachin Thakur, regional officer, CBSE, appeared in person before the court with files about the application for affiliation of the school.

 When the case regarding affiliation of the school came up for hearing, the state government said that it was prepared to examine the issue objectively to prevent the students from losing one academic year and would place a decision in this regard before the court. The government pleader further submitted that some of the students may not be willing to take the state board examination because the state syllabus is different from the CBSE curriculum.

Then the court held that it should be left to the choice of the parents and students. The court added that the school authorities had taken the students and parents for a ride. Justice S V Bhatti also directed the CBSE to file an affidavit explaining the steps the board intended to take to stem the problem regarding affiliation. The court criticised the CBSE for not taking action against the schools which functioned without affiliation. 

The CBSE needs to improve its functioning and take steps to curb the menace of unaffiliated schools. The court said the practice of allowing students of unrecognised schools to register for the board exams through neighbouring recognised schools had to be viewed seriously. The CBSE should have shown at least a minimum responsibility to rein in such unaffiliated schools. The court also noted that the files relating to the processing of applications of Arooja school submitted before the court were incomplete. 
The court directed the SHO of Thoppumpady police station, where the FIR had been registered, to be present before it on March 4.

