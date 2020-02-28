High Court stays handing over of Poonthanam Jnanappana Award to Prabhavarma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the presentation of ‘Poonthanam Jnanappana Award’ to poet Prabhavarma, who is the media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for his anthology ‘Shyama Madhavam’.The petition was filed by advocate Manoranjan challenging the decision of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board Managing Committee to bestow the award on Prabhavarma.

Petitioner’s counsel C Rajendran alleged that all the poems are nothing but abomination of Lord Krishna. The intention behind the poems and decision to present the award to the poet is to ridicule and belittle Lord Krishna, the plea stated.