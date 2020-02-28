Home Cities Kochi

Paraguayan sentenced to 12-year  RI in cocaine smuggling case

Alexis was intercepted by a CISF officer at the airport’s domestic terminal when he came to board a flight to Bengaluru.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Additional Sessions Court in Kochi awarded 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a Paraguayan who was accused of smuggling 3.6kg of cocaine, worth around 15 crore in the international market, via the Cochin International Airport in 2017. Alexis Regalado Fernandez was sentenced to imprisonment under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and also fined Rs 2 lakh. 

Alexis was intercepted by a CISF officer at the airport’s domestic terminal when he came to board a flight to Bengaluru. Alexis, who was assigned to smuggle cocaine to Goa, had reached Kochi from Sao Paulo via Dubai.

During customary checking, CISF officer Srinivasa Rao G detected some padding on Alexis’ body. He was then taken for pat-down screening. While carrying out the pat-down search, it was noticed that he had concealed some white-coloured powder packed in plastic pouches designed like cricket pads and strapped on to his waist and shin below the knees.  On inspecting the material with Explosives (and drug) Trace Detector (ETD), the test showed positive for cocaine.

Three other cases
After Alexis’ arrest, the Narcotic Control Bureau could intercept three other foreign nationals, 
who were carriers of Sao Paulo-based drug cartel, at the Kochi airport with cocaine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cocaine smuggling
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp