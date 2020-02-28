Pulmonary Rehabilitation Clinic at AIMS turns one

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amrita Pulmonary Rehabilitation Clinic, a part of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Institute, completed one year of its service. Due to the increasing air pollution and lifestyle changes, there is an increased prevalence of respiratory diseases like COPD, bronchiectasis, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis etc. Pulmonary rehabilitation has come to Kochi asa boon for such type of patients, which is given as adjunct therapy along with medical management.

This structured comprehensive and structured exercise training program based on exercise prescription by a pulmonologist and involving physiotherapy and respiratory therapy. This therapy has already proven as a game changer in management of chronic respiratory diseases in terms of symptom control and quality life. More than 100 patients till now utilised this service from Amrita Pulmonary Rehabilitation Clinic.