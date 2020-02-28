Home Cities Kochi

Religious amity in testing times: Kochi Gurudwara members visit Grand Masjid to offer Friday prayers

Members of the Kochi Gurudwara during the Juma Namaz at Kochi Grand Masjid on Friday.

Members of the Kochi Gurudwara during the Juma Namaz at Kochi Grand Masjid on Friday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: It wasn't a usual day for Kochi's Grand Juma Masjid as amidst the hustle and bustle of their Juma namaz (Friday prayer), the mosque had a few surprise visitors for their 'Open day masjid' programme.

A five-member team from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Kochi, led by president Surinder Pal Singh came to listen to the khutba, the sermon delivered by the Imam M P Faisal Azhari, at the mosque on Friday.

Despite being a regular religious outreach by the grand mosque, the visit comes in the wake of the riots at the national capital had its significance.    

ALSO READ: Hindu, Muslim, Sikh residents unite to fend off mobs in Northeast Delhi colony

"It's a symbol of religious amity our land has always held on. We used to reach out to other religious groups and invite them to attend our prayers. We have visited Ernakulam Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha's weekly prayers and had food from the langar last week. Likewise, they accepted our invitation and attended our Juma namaz on Friday," said Shakeel Muhammed, a member of the mosque committee, Kochi Grand Masjid.  

Following the namaz, representatives from both sides; Kochi grand mosque Imam M P Faisal Azhari and Ernakulam gurudwara's president Surinder Pal Singh talked about the long-term cordial relation between two communities.

"It is the oneness of the human race that lead us to progress. As we all come from the same origin, none of us can classify different communities as good or bad. In fact, Guru Nanak had a closest Muslim companion who even participated in the foundation stone laying of the golden temple. We have to overcome today's distrust and go beyond the religious fanatism," said Singh while speaking at the function.

Touching upon the communal disharmony of the times, mosque representatives appreciated the efforts of Sikh Gurudwaras' in helping the affected families.

"During the ongoing pogrom at New Delhi, it is our beloved Sikh brother who opened up their doors for the affected families. They also supplied food for the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. All of these topics were mentioned during their speech," said Muhammed.        

Kerala High Court judge C K Abdul Rahim presented the masjid's token of gratitude through a present during the event. Following the prayer, both communities had lunch together at the mosque.

