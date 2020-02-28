Visually impaired get smartphones under ‘Kazhcha’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The visually impaired in the district will no longer feel restrained when it comes to communicating with others. ‘Kazhcha’, a project being implemented by the State Disabled Welfare Corporation, as a part of its endeavour to assimilate the visually impaired into the society, will see training being imparted to them, besides distribution of smartphones. The project was inaugurated in the district by S Sarma, MLA, on Thursday.

According to him, the government sees everyone as equals. “We believe everyone should get equal opportunities. As a part of its endeavour to ensure that the visually impaired receive facilities like health benefits, security and motivation, the Kerala State Disabled Welfare Corporation has been coming up with various initiatives,” he said.

The MLA also distributed 12 smartphones that had been specially made for them. Various software like e-speaking, money reader, Tap-Tap See and Talk Back have been installed on the phone. In the district, these smartphones will be given to 90 persons. Over 50 persons will get hearing aids.